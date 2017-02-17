KEYC - Primrose Retirement Community Spreads Random Acts of Kindness

Primrose Retirement Community Spreads Random Acts of Kindness

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
MANKATO, MN -

You might have had your coffee paid for by the person in front of you in line or maybe had someone give you a few extra compliments today.
 
It's Random Acts of Kindness Day, and many have found fun ways to participate.
 
Residents of the Primrose Retirement community had a very special mission...
 
"Well the staff is always showing us acts of kindness, they help us any time we need help. They laugh with us and cry with us," Arlyss Drikx, a Primrose resident said. For the residents, acts of kindness never go unnoticed. And for this Random Acts of Kindness day, they're hoping to make someone else's day a bit brighter.
 
"Well, a group of us are going over to the college to distribute some gifts to students who have come here occasionally to help us out and volunteered their services, so we wanted to thank you by giving them a few little gifts," Jack Mohr said, another Primrose Resident.  

And they could hardly contain their excitement before hopping on the bus.
 
"Well, I'm excited to go! I don't know how it's going to turn out... I've never been on a trip like this," Stella Johnson said. 
 
"I've got some gifts for you here... gifts for each one of you..." Jack said to a group of passing MSU students. 
 
"It was really exciting, you don't just get random gifts every day and having her walk up and hand it to me was just so adorable. I loved it. It made me smile...a lot," Jordan Petryniec, a MSU freshman said. 
 
 "It's for acts of kindness, and it really made our day," Alimatou Bah, another MSU student said. 
 
"Yeah, really surprising, I was just here on my cell phone in my own zone, and then they come up to me and I pretty surprised but they were so sweet," Serena Boyce, a MSU graduate student said. 
 
It was hard to tell who enjoyed the random acts of kindness more... the students receiving the unexpected gifts or the residents themselves! 
 
"You really, you made my day so much better so thank you," Boyce said with a big smile on her face. 
 
"It always feels good to make people happy," Mohr said. 
 
And they hope the students take away a valuable lesson from today.
 
"I'll definitely be kinder person and I'll definitely pay it forward," 

    •   