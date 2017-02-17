Jack is our Pick of the Litter!

The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River.
The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River.
You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.
You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.
For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.
For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.
People from around the community were able to check out the new space and have some fun with a rollover simulator, a fire safety simulator, play with rescue equipment.
People from around the community were able to check out the new space and have some fun with a rollover simulator, a fire safety simulator, play with rescue equipment.
Highway 14 construction might slow down your commute starting Monday. MnDOT is telling travelers to expect lane closures and intermittent ramp closures on Highway 14 from 3rd avenue to highway 22.
Highway 14 construction might slow down your commute starting Monday. MnDOT is telling travelers to expect lane closures and intermittent ramp closures on Highway 14 from 3rd avenue to highway 22.