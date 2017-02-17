KEYC - Jack is our Pick of the Litter

Jack is our Pick of the Litter

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, MN -

Jack is our Pick of the Litter!

He's a pit–bull mix and is almost two years old.

Jack has lived with other dogs before and loves small children.

He's is a cuddler, and might look a little slobbery but that's just because he came back from a nice long walk.

If you would like to meet Lucky or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body Found In Mississippi River

    Body Found In Mississippi River

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:43:41 GMT

    The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River. 

    The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River. 

  • The Story Behind The Ruins On The Minnesota River

    The Story Behind The Ruins On The Minnesota River

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:21:19 GMT

    You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.

    You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.

  • Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Monday, May 22 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-22 04:07:57 GMT

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

    •   