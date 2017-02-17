KEYC - Cardinal Boys Shut Out Bulldogs 7-0 On The Ice

Cardinal Boys Shut Out Bulldogs 7-0 On The Ice

By Erick Lind, Assignment Editor
Le Sueur, MN -

Le Sueur-Henderson-St. Peter-Cleveland-TCU boys hockey hosted Luverne Friday night.  Cardinals would score first on the powerplay after Andrew Regner stopped Kasyn Kruse, but Nick Harder puts in a rebound to make 1-0.  8 seconds later Kruse gets a one timer to go for a 2-0 lead.  Daniel Tofteland would be unbreakable as the Bulldogs couldn't find a way to get it past the Cardinals junior goalie, and Luverne goes on to win 7-0.