Cardinal Boys Shut Out Bulldogs 7-0 On The Ice

Le Sueur-Henderson-St. Peter-Cleveland-TCU boys hockey hosted Luverne Friday night. Cardinals would score first on the powerplay after Andrew Regner stopped Kasyn Kruse, but Nick Harder puts in a rebound to make 1-0. 8 seconds later Kruse gets a one timer to go for a 2-0 lead. Daniel Tofteland would be unbreakable as the Bulldogs couldn't find a way to get it past the Cardinals junior goalie, and Luverne goes on to win 7-0.