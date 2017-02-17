Former Supt. Takes Butterfield-Odin to Court

The Butterfield–Odin school district has had a hard time keeping its superintendents.

The school is also facing a lawsuit from a former one.

It was about a year ago when the school board voted four to three to remove Lisa Shellum as superintendent.

The move sparked outrage on both sides as students staged a sit–in in support of Shellum, while the board kept pretty quiet due to privacy laws.

But now, Shellum is taking the district to court, seeking $75,000 in damages for discrimination, violations of data practices, being unfairly targeted for unknowingly reporting false reports.

But the school is firing back.

It documents given to KEYC News 12, it alleges inaccuracies with her expense reimbursements, extra compensation for work done, and the possibility of providing false information for reported expenses.

They also allege that she sought to sabotage the daycare because of the reports of her being fired and for allegations that she was about to expose the board for violating open meeting laws.

But Shellum says in the lawsuit that some board members looked to ruin her reputation by saying that she was a drunk and was having an affair with a custodian.

Claims she says are not true.

She also says the board met illegally and voted to remove her because she was about to report that they had violated open meeting laws.

She is also suing because she says the board shared illegal information about her review.

However, the school says that was OK because the Superintendent normally reviews the principal, but Shellum was both.

The case heads to federal court in Minneapolis.

A pre–trial hearing is scheduled for February 24.

