KEYC - Former Supt. Takes Butterfield-Odin to Court

Former Supt. Takes Butterfield-Odin to Court

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
Connect

The Butterfield–Odin school district has had a hard time keeping its superintendents.

The school is also facing a lawsuit from a former one.

It was about a year ago when the school board voted four to three to remove Lisa Shellum as superintendent.

The move sparked outrage on both sides as students staged a sit–in in support of Shellum, while the board kept pretty quiet due to privacy laws.

But now, Shellum is taking the district to court, seeking $75,000 in damages for discrimination, violations of data practices, being unfairly targeted for unknowingly reporting false reports.

But the school is firing back.

It documents given to KEYC News 12, it alleges inaccuracies with her expense reimbursements, extra compensation for work done, and the possibility of providing false information for reported expenses.

They also allege that she sought to sabotage the daycare because of the reports of her being fired and for allegations that she was about to expose the board for violating open meeting laws.

But Shellum says in the lawsuit that some board members looked to ruin her reputation by saying that she was a drunk and was having an affair with a custodian.

Claims she says are not true.

She also says the board met illegally and voted to remove her because she was about to report that they had violated open meeting laws.

She is also suing because she says the board shared illegal information about her review.

However, the school says that was OK because the Superintendent normally reviews the principal, but Shellum was both.

The case heads to federal court in Minneapolis.

A pre–trial hearing is scheduled for February 24.

-KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Story Behind The Ruins On The Minnesota River

    The Story Behind The Ruins On The Minnesota River

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:21:19 GMT

    You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.

    You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.

  • Body Found In Mississippi River

    Body Found In Mississippi River

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:43:41 GMT

    The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River. 

    The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River. 

  • Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Monday, May 22 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-22 04:07:57 GMT

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

    •   