Marshall Beats Saint Peter Girls Basketball Team 53-46

The Saint Peter girls basketball team entered Friday night's game against Marshall with a 20-3 record including a loss to NRHEG on Tuesday. The Saints were trying to avoid losing back to back games for the first time this season, but lost Olivia McCabe to injury and trailed the Tigers by three at halftime. Saint Peter tied it at 21 but Marshall jumped back up to a four point advantage. The Saints would keep it close behind 17 points from Kelli Hanson, but the Tigers pull away in the end to win 53-46.