KEYC - Pipestone Escapes New Ulm With A 64-62 Win

Pipestone Escapes New Ulm With A 64-62 Win

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect


In a packed and very noisy gym, the top team in the Big South East hosted the top team in the Big South West.

The Pipestone Area Arrows were able to escape New Ulm with a 64-62 win over the Eagles.

6'2"  Alexis Evans was dominant in the paint
 

-- KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Story Behind The Ruins On The Minnesota River

    The Story Behind The Ruins On The Minnesota River

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:21:19 GMT

    You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.

    You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.

  • Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Monday, May 22 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-22 04:07:57 GMT

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

  • Body Found In Mississippi River

    Body Found In Mississippi River

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:43:41 GMT

    The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River. 

    The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River. 

    •   