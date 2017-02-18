Strollers Crowd Verizon Center For Baby and Kid Expo

Hundreds of strollers crowded the Verizon Wireless Center today during the 10th Annual Baby and Kid Expo Saturday.



More than 50 area businesses and organizations showcased various products and services available for families in the area. Kids got to play a variety of games, including jumping in a bouncy house.



"It's an opportunity for families to come out and see all that Greater Mankato has to offer. Everything from healthcare, to businesses that are selling their products and services to organizations that families and the kids can get involved in," said Kaaren Grabianowski.



The event is put on with the help of various sponsors, including Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health Systems.

--KEYC News 12