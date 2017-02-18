Teeing Off For Diabetes

The warmer weather is putting a few more obstacles on the ice Saturday, but that's not stopping dozens of golfers from teeing off.



"You can see it's wet out here and slippery. But people are still coming out, it's sunny, it's warm, it's going to be a fun day," said Event Coordinator Sagan King with the Boat House Grill and Bar.



While the conditions may put a damper on scores, each drive is still going a long way.



"We're doing the 14th Annual American Diabetes Association Ice Golf Tournament. We have patrons from the boathouse who come and play an ice golf tournament every year. All the proceeds from today go to the American Diabetes Association," said King.



According to the American Diabetes Association, more than one million Americans are diagnosed with the disease every year.



"As a diabetic myself, I am very appreciative of the donations made by people because it is a fight," said Golfer Roger Willemsen.



Donations for the event are made through participants and area sponsors. Eighteen businesses, like PBJ Snow Removal and Birds Eye Foods, claim a hole.

Participants pay $60 to compete. This year, over 20 teams registered.



"We just give to the charities and have a good time doing it, regardless of the weather. It's just a wonderful thing to do in the wintertime," said Willemsen.



In the past, the event has raised nearly $30,000, but donations don't need to stop at the 18th hole. You can still donate to the cause through the ADA website to help more people like Willemsen.



"Diabetes is something that they're finding out more about and they're learning more how to control it. It's not as vicious as it used to be, so it's a great cause," said Willemsen.



The total amount raised this year will be calculated later this month.

