KEYC - Students Serious About Science at Regional Science & Engineering

Students Serious About Science at Regional Science & Engineering Fair

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
MANKATO, MN -

Minnesota State University Mankato hosted the 66th annual Southern Minnesota Regional Science fair.

And while you might not understand exactly what the students did...

"And so, what we did is we did a 21 in vivo toxics D analysis and we found that in 3 of those samples, we found statistical significance saying that a combination of parabens did cause a difference as compared to a single exposure," Elaine Adams said. But that doesn't take away from the hard work more than 180 students put into their Science and Engineering fair projects hoping to move on to state, nationals, or even international competitions.


"It's quite an honor actually to be able to show your project... to something you work hard on for a very long time, to show it to the community," Sydney Chicos said. 


Even though it's hard work, and many started their projects all the way back in November, it's not all about the data and statistics.


"It's really fun for me, cuz I've been doing this the past few years now, and I really enjoy doing science fair projects," Adam Pankow, a 7th grader from New Prague. And make no mistake, everyone participating today put a lot of hard work in.


"I've been working on this experiment for a long time. I've put well over 200 hours' worth into it," Brett Neel said. But it's not all about science. Many of the competitors say they've learned other life lessons like how to overcome obstacles and thinking globally.


"It's a great way to learn more about presenting yourself and your project. It's a great way to learn," Neel said. 


For many of the competitors, the hardest part isn't calculating the numbers... but waiting for the results.


"Ah, knock on wood," Adams said. 

"There's a lot of tough competition at this fair. So, we think our experiments is really good compared to other years but you know, there can always be really good projects in other ones too," Ella Haefner said. Adams and Haefner will be going on to both the ISEF and I–SWEP International competitions. Both Pankow and Neel got into State for their projects. And Sydney and Katie won the Mankato AM Exchange Club's Dr. Gil Boerboom Memorial Award. But already, some are looking even farther ahead to the future.


"Oh yeah, I'm going to do it next year too, I already have plans for what I'm going to do next year," Pankow said. 

