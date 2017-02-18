Kids Explore 3D Printing at Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota

Kids at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota got to explore the fun world of 3D Printing.

They got to see how a 3D printer can make gnomes, octopi, or even a human skeleton! Zach Koser, one of the volunteers and 3D Specialists says the printed skeleton took about 3 days to make. Kids also got to use 3D Doodler Pens, which uses the same plastic material the big printer uses. Many of them created beautiful flowers to share.

"A lot of prosthetics being made out of it. It's a cool new format. Additive manufacturing, and it's just becoming more and more popular. So to get these guys some hands on experience and really begin to understand how it works. It's really just good to get them that hands on intro," Koser said.

If you'd like to check out 3D printing, you can head down to the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota every Saturday from 10 until noon. And that'll be going on until March 18th.