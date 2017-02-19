KEYC - Man Kills Mother In Wisconsin, Shoots At Police And Kills Himsel

Man Kills Mother In Wisconsin, Shoots At Police And Kills Himself In Minnesota

Hudson, WI -

 What started as a homicide investigation Saturday night turned into a high-speed chase with police dodging gunfire.
 Authorities in western Wisconsin say a man stabbed and killed his mother, started his apartment on fire, then took authorities on a chase through three counties while shooting at police.
It all began at a home on the 700 block of North Meadow Drive, where police were called late last night on a report of a domestic dispute.
When they arrived, they found family members of 28-year-old Logan Reese hiding in a garage who told police Reese stabbed his mother and beat a sibling with a stick.
Authorities found the mother, 49-year-old Charlene Wold, inside the home suffering multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Authorities say Reese set his apartment on fire and took off.
Following the fire, Reese took law enforcement from multiple agencies on a 50-mile chase, shooting at officers who were pursuing him.
Reese eventually crashed in Minnesota, near Highway 8 in Taylors Falls. He fired more rounds at officers before shooting and killing himself.
The incident remains under investigation.

