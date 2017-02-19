KEYC - Is This The Year For Sunday Liquor Sales?

Is This The Year For Sunday Liquor Sales?

Minnesota -

 It comes up just about every year in the Minnesota legislature - a bill that would allow Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota.
But could this be the year that Minnesota takes the first step toward erasing the state's ban?
 The House is expected to vote tomorrow afternoon on a bill that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays.
Lawmakers expect the bill to pass the house, but they're not quite as certain about the senate.
On Friday an area liquor store owner said he is not in favor of the bill as of now.
 "We don't anticipate another day of sales out of being open and nobodies told us what our additional expenses are going to be other than being open of course. Is there going to be additional licensing fee, what are our insurance carriers going to do with another day of liabilities, so there's a lot of things that have yet to be answered," Riverfront Liquor Owner, Peter Trocke said.
 There have been several attempts in the past few years.
Minnesota's law barring Sunday sales has been in place since the 19-30s.

--KEYC News 12

