Unusual Winter Sport Taking Mankato By Storm

It's hard to believe in this 60 degree weather people are still hitting the slopes, but this time, people aren't going to Mount Kato for the skiing or snowboarding.



"I have to say it's probably harder because we have extra layers on. Some of us were wearing boots... some of us were able to get into our socks. It's hard to balance on snow that is unlevel. So I would say it's challenging but it's easy enough beginner level that anybody can join," Mandy Dake said.



It's probably an activity you haven't heard of before: SNOGA. That's right, yoga in the snow.



"We're ready to have a great yoga sequence outside in nature, and refresh our souls with some fresh yoga in the sunshine," Jenna Grabinski, the SNOGA instructor said.



And even though it's something different... it's the perfect weather to get outdoors and try something new.



"SNOGA's different because, normally we're all about hot yoga, so it's nice to be out on the cold slope. It was nice to have a yoga mat under you. It was just a great fresh air experience," Dake said.



"It's different because you get to be outside in natural elements like this and really just feel the fresh air while we're breathing during our yoga sequences and have fun while we're at it too," Grabinski said.



If you're wanting to try out SNOGA you might have to start soon, since the only snow is out at Mount Kato. But it's definitely worth giving it a shot.



"Because SNOGA's... um... the best thing ever," Abigail Caven, a 5 and a half year old SNOGA participant said.



"It's not about perfect form, and perfect breathing the whole time. Everybody's body is different, so when you're outside and experiencing SNOGA for the first time especially, it's just a fun way to learn how to do some yoga," Grabinski said.