Detroit Lakes Woman Dies After Struck By Freight Train

Authorities in Detroit Lakes say a 56-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a freight train.

Authorities were called about a pedestrian being hit by a train last night.

Reports say paramedics found the woman dead on the railroad tracks.

A spokeswoman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad says the person was struck around 9 p.m. at the Washington Avenue crossing in Detroit Lakes.

Train traffic in the area was halted until shortly after midnight while officers responded to the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

