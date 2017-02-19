Symphonic Series "Far From Home" at Verizon Wireless Center

The Mankato Symphony Orchestra had their 3rd concert in their Symphonic series. This is their 4th time performing in the new Performing Arts Center. Their performance on Sunday features local pianist Bethel Balge. The composer of the first piece was written during his struggles with mental illness, and the second piece describes the composers journey to finding his musical voice.

"Easily identifiable. It's thrilling to listen to and it's something that I think people will walk away with that, those melodies and themes in their ears. And then the Schumann is just so incredibly beautiful. And I think it will be a really a memorable concert," Charlie Leftridge, administrative coordinator said.



The Symphonic Series has two more performances.

One on April 8th and one on May 7th.

To find tickets, you can click the link here.