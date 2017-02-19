Greater Mankato Area Reaches Record Breaking Temps

You probably don't see many motorcycles at this time of year. Or people walking their dogs. Or children playing outside in t-shirts.

But it seems most Minnesotans aren't complaining about the record breaking temperatures.



"I'm not the biggest fan of cold weather so I'm not going to complain about being outside. We got the sidewalk chalk out, we've gone to three different parks this weekend, we got the bicycles out and we've thrown around the football. We're just doing everything we can to take it all in right now," said Resident Jennifer Fahey.



Dozens of families were out and about at various parks Sunday, soaking up the warm weather.



"You get to be around everybody that's excited to be out in this beautiful weather. I wasn't expecting to be out this early yet. It's kind of neat to be outside street skating. It's really joyous out here," said Resident Damon Frasier.



Fahey said, "We got out the spring clothes and t-shirts. We're glad to put away the hats and mittens for a little while."



Sunday's temperature reached a high of 60 degrees. To put this rarity into perspective, that's a record that hasn't been broken since Reagan was in the White House back in 1981. Even then, temperatures only reached a high of 56 degrees.

"It's way too good to be true," said Frasier.



Mother Nature is only giving us a glimpse of spring. The ground is expected to be covered in white powder again by Friday.



"I'm not too excited about it, but it's still technically winter, so take it for what it's worth," said Frasier.



Fahey added, "I think my husband will be happy because he's a snow mobiler so he's been a little upset this winter."



"I do like to go snow boarding, I do like my slopes. Hopefully we get enough snow to jump on the slopes one last time this year," said Frasier.



We'll still have a few more days of t-shirt weather before you'll have to bundle up again... so enjoy it while you can.

