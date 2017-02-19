KEYC - Greater Mankato Area Reaches Record Breaking Temps

Greater Mankato Area Reaches Record Breaking Temps

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn -

You probably don't see many motorcycles at this time of year. Or people walking their dogs. Or children playing outside in t-shirts.

But it seems most Minnesotans aren't complaining about the record breaking temperatures.
 
"I'm not the biggest fan of cold weather so I'm not going to complain about being outside. We got the sidewalk chalk out, we've gone to three different parks this weekend, we got the bicycles out and we've thrown around the football. We're just doing everything we can to take it all in right now," said Resident Jennifer Fahey.
 
Dozens of families were out and about at various parks Sunday, soaking up the warm weather.
 
"You get to be around everybody that's excited to be out in this beautiful weather. I wasn't expecting to be out this early yet. It's kind of neat to be outside street skating. It's really joyous out here," said Resident Damon Frasier.
 
Fahey said, "We got out the spring clothes and t-shirts. We're glad to put away the hats and mittens for a little while."
 
Sunday's temperature reached a high of 60 degrees. To put this rarity into perspective, that's a record that hasn't been broken since Reagan was in the White House back in 1981. Even then, temperatures only reached a high of 56 degrees. 

"It's way too good to be true," said Frasier.
 
Mother Nature is only giving us a glimpse of spring. The ground is expected to be covered in white powder again by Friday.
 
"I'm not too excited about it, but it's still technically winter, so take it for what it's worth," said Frasier.
 
Fahey added, "I think my husband will be happy because he's a snow mobiler so he's been a little upset this winter."
 
"I do like to go snow boarding, I do like my slopes. Hopefully we get enough snow to jump on the slopes one last time this year," said Frasier.
 
We'll still have a few more days of t-shirt weather before you'll have to bundle up again... so enjoy it while you can.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 