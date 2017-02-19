Dock Installers Prepare For Spring

The warm weather has some excited about getting back on the lake.



Dock and Boat Lift installers were at the Home and Lifestyle Show Sunday. They say it's never too early to start thinking spring.

Installers say as soon as the ice starts coming off the lake, they'll start installing docks and boat lifts. That could come as early as March.



"Last year I think it started March 13. That was our first install. It varies every year. I think this year it's actually going to be a little bit earlier," said Hoek Outdoors Owner Trent Hoek.



Even with the unpredictable weather, installers say they are busiest during this time of year, so everything will be set to go once the warmth is here to stay.

--KEYC News 12