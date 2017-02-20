KEYC - Minnesota School Districts Respond To Iowa Collective Bargaining

Minnesota School Districts Respond To Iowa Collective Bargaining Law

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger
Connect
*** New Version***

After last week's passage and signing of Iowa's new collective bargaining law, a school administrator from across the state line is saying 'thank you.'

Fairmont Superintendent Joe Brown says in a letter to Iowa lawmakers the decision could help Minnesota address a nationwide teacher shortage but cause Iowa to lose many good teachers.

Under the law, negotiating power for public sector unions in the state will be greatly reduced.

Brown says he's already heard from several Iowa teachers since Friday.

Brown said, "Ten years ago, when we would have an opening here at Fairmont, my administrative assistant tells me that we would receive 100 applications. Two years ago, we had three teacher opens, elementary teacher opening because of retirements; we had a total of five applicants. We interviewed all five and hired three. Last year, we had one had one fifth grade opening due to retirement, no apps."

Superintendent Brown served as an Iowa state senator in the 1980's.

He said that Minnesota became the net gainer of Wisconsin teachers after Scott Walker's efforts to reduce the state's collective bargaining rights in 2011.
***Old Version***
With Iowa's collective bargaining law now in place, Minnesota school districts near the Iowa border are hoping for big gains in the teaching workforce.
While the law was under heavy debate in Iowa last week, Fairmont's School superintendent released a letter, thanking the Iowa legislature for dismantling Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code.
Under the law, negotiating power for public sector unions in the state will be greatly reduced.
Dozens of local governments and school districts moved quickly to finalize new contracts before the legislation became law, but those are only temporary.
Fairmont Superintendent Joseph Brown Sr., who served as an Iowa state senator in the 1980's said in his public letter that his and many other districts are dealing with a serious shortage of qualified and certified teachers.
He then recalled that Minnesota became the net gainer of Wisconsin teachers after Scott Walker's efforts to gut the state's collective bargaining rights in 2011 and now he's expecting many Iowa teachers to relocate to Minnesota schools, saying "It doesn't disappoint me. It will result in Iowa becoming a loser and neighboring states becoming winners."

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 