Minnesota School Districts Respond To Iowa Collective Bargaining Law

*** New Version***

After last week's passage and signing of Iowa's new collective bargaining law, a school administrator from across the state line is saying 'thank you.'

Fairmont Superintendent Joe Brown says in a letter to Iowa lawmakers the decision could help Minnesota address a nationwide teacher shortage but cause Iowa to lose many good teachers. Under the law, negotiating power for public sector unions in the state will be greatly reduced. Brown says he's already heard from several Iowa teachers since Friday.

Brown said, "Ten years ago, when we would have an opening here at Fairmont, my administrative assistant tells me that we would receive 100 applications. Two years ago, we had three teacher opens, elementary teacher opening because of retirements; we had a total of five applicants. We interviewed all five and hired three. Last year, we had one had one fifth grade opening due to retirement, no apps." Superintendent Brown served as an Iowa state senator in the 1980's. He said that Minnesota became the net gainer of Wisconsin teachers after Scott Walker's efforts to reduce the state's collective bargaining rights in 2011. He said that Minnesota became the net gainer of Wisconsin teachers after Scott Walker's efforts to reduce the state's collective bargaining rights in 2011.

