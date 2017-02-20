Mankato Rescue Network Brings Dogs From Texas To Minnesota

A volunteer with a southern Minnesota animal shelter has set up a rescue network to bring dogs from overburdened shelters in Texas to Minnesota, where they may have a better chance of finding a home.

Diane Lucantonio volunteers with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society. Her network has already brought about 100 dogs from Texas to Mankato.

Lucantonio started her rescue network by reaching out to humane societies throughout Minnesota. She selects adoptable dogs in Texas, then raises money to bring them to Minnesota from their current shelters, where they could be euthanized.

Susan Kroon is president of the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society board of directors. She says the network works because there are fewer dogs in need in Minnesota.