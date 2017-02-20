Hormel Foods Digs Up Letter From Spam-Lover, President Eisenhower

On this Presidents Day, a look back at a letter from one of our presidents, with a little Minnesota touch.

Austin,Minnesota based Hormel Foods dug up an old letter from its archives from none other than President Dwight Eisenhower dated June 29, of 1966.

In the letter, Eisenhower congratulates Hormel on its 75th year anniversary...and even explained his love for Spam, saying that quote during World War II, of course, I ate my share of SPAM along with millions of other soldiers. He goes on to say "As a former Commander in Chief, I believe I can still officially forgive you your only sin' sending us so much of it."