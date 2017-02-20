MIDDAY INTERVIEW: 3rd Annual Beads & Brass Event Supports LEEP

Adam Macho, LEEP Committee member and Gabby Nelson, LEEP Development Manager, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the upcoming 3rd Annual Beads and Brass event at the Mankato Brewery this Friday, February 24. The event features a Mardi Gras experience and will be full of authentic, Cajun style appetizers and entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their N'awlins best! Doors open at 6:30pm. Mardi Gras swag will be available for purchase at the event. For ticket information, visit https://www.mankatoleep.org/beads-and-brass. The event supports LEEP, a recreation center for people with disabilities.