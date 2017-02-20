Sunday Liquor Sales Ban On Minnesota House's Chopping Block

Minnesota could take the first step toward erasing the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales.

The House is expected to vote today on a bill that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he expects it to easily pass. But the real hurdle is in the Senate, where more lawmakers still favor the ban.

Just a vote on the House floor is a sign of massive change at the Capitol. Previous efforts have only cropped up as amendments to bigger bills. Those votes have generally failed by wide margins.