Resolution Would Shift Light Rail Funds to Roads, Bridges

Republican lawmakers in Minnesota are moving to shift federal funds away from a planned light-rail route between Minneapolis and southwestern suburbs.

Legislation introduced Monday would instead try to shift the $900 million in federal money to be used on general road and bridge repairs statewide. The Southwest Light Rail Transit project is expected to cost roughly $2 billion total.

It's part of a continuing push by GOP legislators to block transit projects and curb the power of the Gov. Mark Dayton's appointed Metropolitan Council. And it also highlights Republican efforts to drum up more money for a transportation package.

Republican Sen. David Osmek says he hopes President Donald Trump's administration would approve the transfer.

