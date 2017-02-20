Rep. Walz Says He's Willing to Work With Trump

It's been one month since President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

After eight years under President Obama, Congressman Tim Walz says he's ready to work with the president in areas that are meaningful to the First District.

Rep. Walz says, "I said it before the election, I've said it after, the President was elected and it's my responsibility to work with him. I hope we ratchet down some of the drama."

Rep. Walz says he'd like to see bills passed on transportation, fixing tax reform and to fix the Affordable Care Act.

