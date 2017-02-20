Jeremih Will Perform at MSU on April 14th

RIAA Platinum Performer, iHeartRadio Music Award Winner Jerimih to Perform

April 14 at Minnesota State Mankato

Mankato, Minn. – American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Jeremih, who has produced hit singles such as “Don’t Tell ‘Em,” “Planes,” and “Birthday Sex,” will perform at Minnesota State University, Mankato on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Center.

The concert is for all ages, and tickets to the concert go on sale at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at www.mnsuevents.com or in person at the Student Activities front desk, Centennial Student Union 173 or the Live Active Apartments office (200 Briargate Road, Mankato). For more information, contact Alexander Wieland from the Student Events Team at 507-389-6076.



Each Minnesota State Mankato student may purchase one ticket. Student tickets for general admission floor are $20, and student general admission seats are $18. Public tickets for general admission floor are $32, and public general admission seats are $30. Taxes and fees may apply.

The Student Events Team VIP texting club will issue ticket giveaways and special offers for the concert. Students and the public can opt in for texts alerts and updates online at www.mnsu.edu/studentseventsteam or by texting “studentevents” to 76626.



Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on concert night, and parking for this event will be available in Lot 20. There will be no reentry to the concert once patrons leave, and no outside food, beverages, backpacks or flash photography allowed. Minnesota State Mankato is an alcohol, drug, and tobacco free campus. Use of substances will result in removal from the concert. Cell phones will not be confiscated. Minnesota State Mankato bans weapons on campus.



Jeremih’s 2009 song “Birthday Sex,” his first single, debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart and eventually topped the chart. Among his other successful singles were “Oui” in 2016 and “Don’t Tell ‘Em” in 2014. He has over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.



Jeremih has collaborated with 50 Cent on “Down On Me,” Chris Brown on “I Think Of You” and J. Cole on “Planes.” Jeremih was nominated for Grammy’s R&B Best Performance Award.



Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team, Live Active Apartments and Hot 96.7 are sponsoring the concert.

Student Events Team is a student-led organization that produces fun, interactive, educational events where students make lifelong memories and celebrate their Maverick pride. If students are interested in joining the team, the Student Events Team meets every Tuesday at 4 p.m. in CSU 245.



Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 15,110 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which comprises 31 state institutions.