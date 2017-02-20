Sunday Liquor Sales Bill Passes First Legislative Hurdle

By an 85-45 vote, the Minnesota House has passed a Sunday liquor sales bill.



The idea has been tossed around at the Capitol for several sessions, rarely getting close enough to a vote.

A social media push this session was enough to get a strong bipartisan majority for the vote this afternoon.

The bill still needs to pass in the Senate, where its future is uncertain.

The Sunday sales ban dates back to 1935.

Minnesota is one of only 12 states that restricts liquor sales on Sundays.

Both municipal and private liquor stores oppose lifting the ban.

