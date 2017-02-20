KEYC - GOP-Led House Panel OKs Iowa Bill Against Foreign Law

A panel of House lawmakers has approved a bill that would prevent Iowa judicial courts from applying foreign law to state cases.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says the bill mirrors anti-Sharia legislation passed in other states, though Sharia law is not directly referenced in the bill.

The GOP-led House Judiciary Subcommittee agreed Monday to support the bill. It now heads to a full committee.

Rep. Ralph Watts, an Adel Republican and the bill's lead sponsor, says the legislation is aimed at ensuring new cultures in America assimilate under the U.S. Constitution. Watts says he's unaware of any cases where Iowa courts have considered foreign law.

The Iowa Catholic Conference is also registered against the bill. The group says the measure could void agreements referencing Catholic law.

