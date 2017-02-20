New Owner Keeping Fairmont Sears Going Strong

As many Sears locations prepare to close, one area location has a new face helping to keep it running stronger than ever.

Appearances can be deceiving...

Even though it's a quiet morning at Fairmont's Sears Hometown Store for new owner Jennifer Bolden, it serves as the perfect time to mark prices and other needed work to prepare the store for customers after a busy weekend and few months.

Bolden said, "Washers and dryers and fridges are our biggest seller."

Fairmont Sears leads their district in sales, which is good news for Bolden and her husband who bought the store in November.

Bolden said, "We purchased it the day before Thanksgiving, and our first day since we were closed on Thanksgiving was Black Friday."

Even as this Sears location has found the tools for success, many others have faced difficult times.

Since late last year, Sears has announced the closure of almost 50 locations throughout the county including Mankato.

Bolden said, "When everyone found out that Mankato was closing, rumor had it that we were closing as well. So, every day I had a lot of people coming in, ask me 'are you guys closing, are you guys closing, ' and no we're not."

Even though Bolden says there's still a few things to work on since taking over the franchise location, but it's not just the store she enjoys.

She says the people of Fairmont have welcomed her after moving here from Georgia.

Bolden said, "It's been excellent. The community is really welcoming and now that there are aware that there's a new owner and that it's locally owned, a lot more people are coming in."

And for Bolden, the welcome has been one of the most rewarding parts.

--KEYC News 12