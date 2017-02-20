KEYC - New Owner Keeping Fairmont Sears Going Strong

New Owner Keeping Fairmont Sears Going Strong

Posted: Updated:
FAIRMONT, Minn. -

As many Sears locations prepare to close, one area location has a new face helping to keep it running stronger than ever.

Appearances can be deceiving...

Even though it's a quiet morning at Fairmont's Sears Hometown Store for new owner Jennifer Bolden, it serves as the perfect time to mark prices and other needed work to prepare the store for customers after a busy weekend and few months.

Bolden said, "Washers and dryers and fridges are our biggest seller."

Fairmont Sears leads their district in sales, which is good news for Bolden and her husband who bought the store in November.

Bolden said, "We purchased it the day before Thanksgiving, and our first day since we were closed on Thanksgiving was Black Friday."

Even as this Sears location has found the tools for success, many others have faced difficult times.

Since late last year, Sears has announced the closure of almost 50 locations throughout the county including Mankato.

Bolden said, "When everyone found out that Mankato was closing, rumor had it that we were closing as well. So, every day I had a lot of people coming in, ask me 'are you guys closing, are you guys closing, ' and no we're not."

Even though Bolden says there's still a few things to work on since taking over the franchise location, but it's not just the store she enjoys.

She says the people of Fairmont have welcomed her after moving here from Georgia.

Bolden said, "It's been excellent. The community is really welcoming and now that there are aware that there's a new owner and that it's locally owned, a lot more people are coming in."

And for Bolden, the welcome has been one of the most rewarding parts.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Sets Of Twins In Graduating Class of 39

    5 Sets Of Twins In Graduating Class of 39

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:45:38 GMT

    Mountain Lake Class of 2017 has a unique make up.

    Mountain Lake Class of 2017 has a unique make up.

  • New Life For The Old Poor Farm

    New Life For The Old Poor Farm

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:42:53 GMT

    In the 19th and 20th Centuries, poor farms served as a welfare system for many counties in Minnesota. While many have disappeared, the one in Blue Earth County still stands.

    In the 19th and 20th Centuries, poor farms served as a welfare system for many counties in Minnesota. While many have disappeared, the one in Blue Earth County still stands.

  • GHEC Celebrates Three Teachers & Their 106 Years of Teaching

    GHEC Celebrates Three Teachers & Their 106 Years of Teaching

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:27:16 GMT

    The Granada Huntley East Chain School District is saying farewell to three amazing teachers. The trio is retiring after serving for more than 30 years each. 

    The Granada Huntley East Chain School District is saying farewell to three amazing teachers. The trio is retiring after serving for more than 30 years each. 

    •   