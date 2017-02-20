Rep. Considine Votes Against Sunday Liquor Sales

After voting against a bill repealing Minnesota’s ban on Sunday liquor sales, Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, released the following statement:

“The ban on Sunday liquor sales is an issue that has been raised consistently during session for years in St. Paul. While I recognize that repealing our state’s ban would provide consumers with one more day a week to purchase liquor, the negative effect it would have on smaller liquor stores is substantial.

He says, "This is being pushed by big box stores to eliminate small, locally-owned liquor stores."

His statement goes on to say: "Numerous owners have expressed similar concerns to me: being open Sunday would not bring the business needed to justify it. I voted ‘no’ to avoid forcing small businesses – the fabric of our local economy - into this impossible position. If we do not provide this protection, they will disappear like local department stores and pharmacies; that is not good for Mankato and it is not good for our state.”

-KEYC News 12