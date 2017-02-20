Local Veterinarians See Uptick in Pets Admitted for “Garbage Gut”

With the warmer weather, it means more people's pets are heading outdoors.

The warmer weather also means that parasites that can harm your pet, breed more rapidly.

Over the last couple of days, a lot of people were getting out and about and enjoying the warm weather and maybe taking their pets out for a much-needed walk. The warmer weather also means that pet owners need to be on the lookout for the tiny invaders. Infections and parasites. Local veterinarians have noted an uptick dogs and cats being admitted for something called "garbage gut".

"It's the dog version of stomach flu. (Gastroenteritis)," said veterinarian Dr. Gala Beckendorf, "Which we also call ‘garbage gut’, because often times it's an unknown entity that causes a tummy upset, so we’ll see vomiting and diarrhea. We'll see that quite a bit."

All dogs are susceptible to "garbage gut" if they have access to rotten or moldy food. The melting snow on the ground is also revealing old food and small dead animals. Cats that hunt and consume birds are at higher risk.

"Yeah. Usually, we don't see March weather in February, so we are having an early bout of garbage gut", said Dr. Beckendorf, "We usually see one or two cases a day in this kind of weather."

Parasites can infect pets any time of the year, but during the warmer weather, they tend to be more prevalent. This early warming means area veterinarians have to be on the lookout for attackers sooner than normal. There is still a big concern with ticks in the area

"I usually tell people once we hit 70°, somebody finds ticks," said Dr. Beckendorf, "The first day we hit 70° somebody always does. We have such an increase of tick-borne diseases in this area, especially Lyme disease. So we encourage people to be very proactive with their flea and tick products as soon as the season is warm enough."

If you suspect your pet is infected, make arrangements to be examined by your local veterinarian for a confirmation and proper treatment.

Be sure to keep your infected pets away from kids and other pets if possible until the treatment is over.