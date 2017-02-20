BENCHS Rescues Almost 100 Dogs From Texas

It was a real gloomy day outside today but some residents couldn't be happier to be right here in Mankato. The Blue Earth, Nicollet County Humane Society has had many dogs come through their doors hoping one day they can find their forever home... but *these dogs aren't strays from our streets.



"BENCHS has taken 97 Texas dogs since July. We have rescued these dogs from kill shelters from overburdened in large cities and rural cities in Texas," Terri Hanson, the Dog Adoption Specialist at Benches said.

This isn't just helping the shelters find some relief in Texas, it's also pretty cost effective and beneficial for the shelters up here, because the demand for shelter dogs are so high—allowing them to save those 97 dogs in only 7 months... an average of 13 dogs per month!



"They're flying out of here like hot cakes. People are really, they're getting more focused on supporting rescues and shelters when they are looking for a pet. Which is a huge, a huge bonus. It's something to be really proud of in the Midwest," Hanson said. For Hanson, it's stories like Plex that make this worth it. Plex is one of their few cruelty cases. He was clearly neglected but now has a third chance at a happy life—something that can put a smile on anyone's face.

"So I follow their journey from seeing them on, seeing their picture that says this dog is going to die in 3 hours, to being able to have them come here, be the first one to greet them when they go, when they come into our parking lot, and then to watch their transformation to be ready to find a home. And then to find that for them," Hanson said.



BENCHS just recently received 16 dogs last Saturday and Hanson says many of them are gone within 24 hours, but if you'd like to adopt one of the Texas dogs here at BENCHS, you can visit them during their adoption hours which are Thursday through Saturday, from 2-6. You can also visit their Facebook page to learn more about the animals at BENCHS by clicking here or visiting their website by clicking here.