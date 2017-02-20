KEYC - BENCHS Rescues Almost 100 Dogs From Texas

BENCHS Rescues Almost 100 Dogs From Texas

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
MANKATO, MN -

It was a real gloomy day outside today but some residents couldn't be happier to be right here in Mankato. The Blue Earth, Nicollet County Humane Society has had many dogs come through their doors hoping one day they can find their forever home... but *these dogs aren't strays from our streets.


"BENCHS has taken 97 Texas dogs since July. We have rescued these dogs from kill shelters from overburdened in large cities and rural cities in Texas," Terri Hanson, the Dog Adoption Specialist at Benches said. 

This isn't just helping the shelters find some relief in Texas, it's also pretty cost effective and beneficial for the shelters up here, because the demand for shelter dogs are so high—allowing them to save those 97 dogs in only 7 months... an average of 13 dogs per month!


"They're flying out of here like hot cakes. People are really, they're getting more focused on supporting rescues and shelters when they are looking for a pet. Which is a huge, a huge bonus. It's something to be really proud of in the Midwest," Hanson said. For Hanson, it's stories like Plex that make this worth it. Plex is one of their few cruelty cases. He was clearly neglected but now has a third chance at a happy life—something that can put a smile on anyone's face.

"So I follow their journey from seeing them on, seeing their picture that says this dog is going to die in 3 hours, to being able to have them come here, be the first one to greet them when they go, when they come into our parking lot, and then to watch their transformation to be ready to find a home. And then to find that for them," Hanson said. 


BENCHS just recently received 16 dogs last Saturday and Hanson says many of them are gone within 24 hours, but if you'd like to adopt one of the Texas dogs here at BENCHS, you can visit them during their adoption hours which are Thursday through Saturday, from 2-6. You can also visit their Facebook page to learn more about the animals at BENCHS by clicking here or visiting their website by clicking here.  

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

    Mountain Lake Class of 2017 has a unique make up.

    In the 19th and 20th Centuries, poor farms served as a welfare system for many counties in Minnesota. While many have disappeared, the one in Blue Earth County still stands.

    The Granada Huntley East Chain School District is saying farewell to three amazing teachers. The trio is retiring after serving for more than 30 years each. 

