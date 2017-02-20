Gustavus Adolphus College Renovates Education Building Anderson Hall

Gustavus Adolphus College recently re-opened their education building, Anderson Hall, after many renovations. The project has been in the works for about 5 years, but the actual construction took only a single year. It has a new student lounge, some cute study nooks, even a Multi-Faith Center...which is complete with spaces to wash your feet if that is a part of your faith. The space cost about 8-million dollars, which was paid for in all cash thanks to many individuals donating.



"It's about collectivism, and coming together... former educators, former Gusties, all of us came together to help support the building of this," Deb Pitton, the Department of Education chair and professor, said.



The space officially opened up on February 6 and the students were just as excited about their new space.



"Like, full on tears down my face. Skipping, jumping, giggling. Like it was very embarrassing but I was so excited to see it and this is more than any of us ever expected," Molly Moran, a junior elementary education student said.



Gustavus is excited to be able to bring real in-classroom like experiences to their students hoping to go into education now.