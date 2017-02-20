WEM Looks to Keep Win Streak Alive

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers are on a roll, winning their last 13 games. "As of late we've been clicking the best that we've been all year, getting Logan the ball pushing and creating shots for all of us on the floor, it's been good," said senior Dallas McBroom. "It kind of took us a little while to get our chemistry together but now we've got it, and we're rolling. Hopefully we're going to be playing our best basketball come playoff time," added senior Zac Olson.

Offensively, the Bucs create a number of match-up problems for opposing defenses. The squad features a dominant presence in the post with senior Zac Olson and also has a number of shooters that can do damage from the perimeter. "We get our better scorers involved like Zac and Dallas for sure and obviously Tanner and Thomas hit some big three's for us too, their the better shooters for us, I just try to keep everything together and keep it going," said senior Logan Sendle. "We're a diverse team, we can shoot the ball from the outside with different people, and then we can score in the post too," added WEM head basketball coach Jeff Wagner.

The team's 18-3 on the year and hopes to keep that long winning streak going into the section 2AA tournament. "Playoffs, there's nothing better than playoffs, because you compete. Games that aren't close are no fun. You're not competing, you're not at your best. The games that are the best are the playoffs where you have to win, you have to compete the whole time," said Sendle.

"This is a group of guys that want to win as a team, they want to get to state and win conference, that was their goal to start the season off," said Wagner.

The Bucs return to action Tuesday night against St. Clair.