Zonta Club to Present $11,000 to Open Door Health Center

The Zonta Club of Mankato will be presenting $11,000 in proceeds from its annual Fashion Show to Open Door Health Center on Tuesday, February 21 at 6:15 p.m. at Open Door Health Center.

Zonta Club president Kelly Rosenberg shares that “Zonta is pleased to continue to support the great work being done by Open Door.”

The Fashion Show is an annual event coordinated and hosted by Zonta that began in the mid-1970s, and now has 400 plus attendees each November.

-KEYC News 12