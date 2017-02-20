North Mankato Releases Crime Statistics

North Mankato has released their 2016 crime report.

Officials from the police department present the report to the North Mankato city council tomorrow, and while little has changed between 2015 and 2016, there is one number that stands out.



North Mankato's suburban nature lends itself to low crime rates in all categories.

The city saw just three juvenile alcohol offenses, just 23 burglaries, and only 25 assaults. All numbers in keeping with year to year trends.

Except for traffic complaints.

In 2015, they had 158. In 2016... 1,580, exactly ten times as many.

The multiple is just coincidence, but the increase - that had something to do with changes.



"We changed about a year and half ago to a new records management system. Along with that change came a delay in the tally of our traffic stops. It's now traffic stops in general and the complaints that we get all build up into one," North Mankato Police Department's Lt. Shawn Morgan said.



That new reporting system will temporarily show a huge gain, and it can be seen in their neighborhood support statistics as well.

The city will be able to evaluate just how much work is being done by police now that the numbers are being counted all together.



"We're accounting for everything all lumped up into one. We don't know if we ever tracked traffic stops - those would just go by the wayside. Same with the warnings," Lt. Morgan said.

-- KEYC News 12.