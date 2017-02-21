Capstone Sells MyOn To Investment Firm

Big changes for a literacy software company as the myON division of Capstone is sold to another investment firm.

Francisco Partners is acquiring myON, one of the fastest growing digital literacy companies in the K-12 education market.

Since myON launched in 2011, over 7.5 million students have gained access to over 13,000 digital books through 49 states across the country.

Capstone CEO Tom Ahern says the sale allows Capstone to focus and invest in the areas the business has always been passionate about: creating rich digital and print content experiences.