University Of Iowa To Be Coal-Free By 2025

Officials say the University of Iowa in Iowa City will be coal-free by 2025

University President Bruce Harreld said in a news release Monday the university will continue to develop renewable energy sources to ensure a consistent energy supply. He says a coal-free campus is ``the right choice'' for the campus.

The coal-free goal build on the sustainability targets set by university officials in 2012. They pledged then to work toward having 40 percent of the campus energy come from renewable sources by 2020.

The university says the campus has reduced its use of coal by 60 percent over the past nine years. Late last year the university achieved a single-day high: 52 percent of its energy was generated from renewable fuels.