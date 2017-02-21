Hometown Business Connection: Jake's Stadium Pizza

In April, Jake's Stadium Pizza will celebrate 45 years in business.

The family-owned business continues to be an integral part of our community, specifically supporting many youth sports organizations.

A favorite of the community, the University, and the Vikings when they are in town...Jake's Stadium Pizza has found the recipe for success...

Wally Boyer says, "Our customer base, we feel, are the best people in the world. They've been coming for generations. You come in on a Sunday night and there may be 3, maybe 4 generations of the same family eating here."

Generations of the same family have been a part of Jake's ownership too since Sarge Carstenson opened it in 1972...eventually bringing his daughter Brenda and son in law...Wally Boyer into the business

Wally says, "In 1978 Sarge convinced me to join him in management, and rest is history I guess. We carried on and worked for her father til 1997 when Brenda and I bought the business from Sarge."

Brenda, who was teenager when her father first opened Jake's, says location has been the biggest change...Jake's was originally at the corner of Monks and Stadium road.

Brenda Boyer says, "It was very quaint on the corner and when we started that was the edge of town. No Stadium Road that existed beyond there. Now this area has developed around it."

7 years ago they moved just a few blocks down Stadium Road to a larger facility...and opened a location in St. Peter in 2012

The ownership of Jake's is now moving into its third generation...Wally and Brenda's son Andrew has started taking over the day to day operations...facing different challenges than when his parents first began...

Andrew Boyer-Kern says, "Labor costs are up with the minimum wage and that hurts us, we are trying not to raise prices. Also health care is a big cost, because we are a small business we can't get into a large group plan."

And...the 4th generation, Andrew's son Charlie, is already getting involved...

Andrew says, "Wouldn't a..."

Charlie says "Jake's Pizza taste great right now!"

