Miguel Vasquez Trial Resumes Today

The trial for Miguel Vasquez initially began last year. But two days of testimony followed with a suicide attempt by Vasquez on November 7, put the trial on hold.

The trial resumed once again this morning, with two witnesses taking the stand before 11:30.

Vasquez has been in the Brown County jail since late December after undergoing a mental evaluation at the St. Peter Security hospital.

Doctors found him competent to stand trial last month.

Vasquez faces four felony charges including first-degree and second-degree murder in the death and dismemberment of his ex-girlfriend Amber Lechuga in September 20-14.