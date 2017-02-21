Sen. Amy Klobuchar Calls For Investigation Into Russian Cyber-Attacks

In Minnesota, Senator Amy Klobuchar is calling for an investigation into Russian Cyber-attacks and interference in the U.S. Political system.

Klobuchar took to the Senate floor to renew her call for an investigation in an effort to make sure the United States democracy is free from foreign interference.

Last month, Klobuchar introduced legislation with four other senators to create an independent, nonpartisan commission to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, and she's not backing down, now renewing that call

Senator Amy Klobuchar said, "This is not just about our own democracy, it is about defending the democratic way of life and democracies across the world. We must be in a united front in fighting Russian aggression and we must make it clear to Russia that there are consequences for their actions."

Klobuchar was recently in Ukraine, the Baltic states, and Georgia to reinforce support for our Eastern European allies and to focus on mounting