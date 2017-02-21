Mankato West Girls Soccer Coach Honored With National Coach Award

A Mankato West math teacher and girls' soccer coach is one of dozens of coaches honored nationwide for her efforts on the field.

Crissy Makela has been named one of 50 national winners of the Positive Coaching Alliance National Double Goal Coach Award.

Those that receive the award are recognized as those who strive to win while pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.

Makela is being recognized specifically for helping players understand the importance of effort, learning and bouncing back from mistakes.

More than 2,000 coaches nationwide were nominated for the award.