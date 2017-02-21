MIDDAY INTERVIEW: United Way Men's Event Features Keynote Speaker From Minnesota Vikings

Barb Kaus and Shane Van Engen joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Greater Mankato United Way's Men's Event. The 3rd annual event works to raise funds for the Greater Mankato Area United Way and raise awareness of United Way's work to improve lives and build a better tomorrow for the entire region. The Men's Event features former MSU Maverick and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen as keynote speaker. The event takes place from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the Kato Ballroom. Tickets are available for $65; Tables of 8 are available for $500.

Thielen will speak around 7 p.m., followed by a Q & A session. Tickets include food and beverage samples from local vendors, competitive games throughout the evening, chair massages and more.