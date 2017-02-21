Walz Not Ruling Out Run For Governor

Representative Tim Walz is not ruling out a run for Governor.

The six-term congressman from Mankato has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

He says he hasn’t made a decision yet.

Walz says, “I’m certainly honored to think about that, I just wanna serve where I think I’m most effective and for a portion of my life that was in uniform, a portion that was in the classroom at Mankato West and for the last years it’s been in Congress. The best place to serve is not just where Southern Minnesotans can be heard, but all Minnesotans. We’re listening.”

Sunday night on KEYC News 12 at 9 and 10, Ashley Hanley sits down with the Congressman as we look back on his time in Congress and what he looks forward to in the future.

-KEYC News 12