St. James Couple Spreads Hope, Healing Through #GodsGotThis Movement

In the middle of a heart-breaking tragedy, a St. James couple found a beam of hope through the power of three simple words.

When the battle is no longer yours to fight, you put your trust into something..or someone much bigger.

Addie Lehrke said, "You don't know why cancer is, it's not fair, but somehow he has a plan and we have to trust in that plan."

Gina Humphries' faith was in the driver's seat long before she began fighting for her life.

Addie said, "She has two daughters and they also lost their father to cancer six years ago."

And while this North Carolina teacher and mother coped with the loss of her husband, she was met with a battle of her own. ..but this was one of those fights that Gina wasn't afraid of.

Addie said, "She just looked at them and looked at the doctor and said God's got this and that's all she said."

And little did she know her hospital motto would resonate with hundreds of grieving hearts... especially those of her closest family members back in Minnesota.

Jakob said, "We felt like we want to do more than just a business for ourselves. We want to give back to the community."

Jakob Lehrke and his wife Addie established the God's Got This movement shortly after Addie's godmother's life came to an end in August.

Addie said, "She was a go-getter and I think this little movement will be a go-getter too."

Gina's trusting words handwritten by one of Addie's closest friends, someone all too familiar with the toll of cancer.

Addie said "One of my friends that I met in college is super talented with her handwriting, so I asked her if she would like to participate because she lost her dad to cancer. So she came up with the logo on the first try and we loved it."

And from there the business hit the ground running from their St. James home.

From just word of mouth to a social media hashtag god's got this campaign...several hundreds of products have left the Lehrke home.

Addie and Jakob said, "We've had a lot of women on Instagram kind of say how it applies to them, like having a miscarriage or battling with bullying. One little girl is battling cancer herself and so that was kind of neat to see that she had that motto too, that he's got this and he's bigger than that."

Each stamped with a Gina's motto headed into the arms of someone that could use a touch of her strength.

Jakob said, "This God's Got This movement, we give a portion of our proceeds to children that have lost their parents to cancer."

Loss easier to cope with when you know you're not alone.

Addie said, "Every t-shirt touches, has her story behind it so it's touching everybody I would say."

To take part in the God's Got This campaign, visit http://www.designdistrictco.com/shop-1