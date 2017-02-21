Mankato Police Looking For Robbery Suspect

Mankato Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a person involved in an alleged robbery around midnight (February 21) at 1801 Monks Avenue. The suspect is described as a slender black male, about five feet seven inches, age 19 to 21. He was wearing a black beanie (hat), black hoodie and black jeans.

A vehicle driver was waiting to pick someone up when the suspect approached his vehicle asking a question. The suspect opened the driver's door, displayed a silver revolver and told the occupants to give him their items, which they did. The suspect also took items from the trunk and then fled on foot without incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.

-KEYC News 12