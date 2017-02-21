KEYC - Madelia Continues Fire Relief Push At The State Capitol

Madelia Continues Fire Relief Push At The State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. -

After an unsuccessful 2016 legislative session for Madelia aid at the State Capitol, lawmakers are trying again.

More than a year out from Madelia's February 3, 2016 fire, there is still one piece of the recovery process the city is waiting on.

That has community leaders and business owners adding their voices at the State Capitol to get legislation passed, Feb. 21 testifying at a House Tax Committee hearing.

Madelia Strong President Tom Osborne said, "We've come a long way, but we need a little help to get to the finish line, which is why we're here today. The costs to rebuild are more than the original estimates and are significantly more than the insurance recovery and donations raised by Madelia Strong and others."

Hope and Faith Floral Owner Ryan Visher said, "What we're asking for is relief from property taxes as they will inherently go up because it's a new building."

This comes after the last session left Madelia without state aid.

Rep. Tony Cornish has introduced two pieces of legislation similar to those he proposed the last session.

One provides more than $100,000 to the city of Madelia for public infrastructure damage, and another helps property and business owners recoup sales tax costs on building materials for the reconstruction.

Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center) said, "To realize this investment, we've got to get them some help, and this money will come back to them in the form of grants from the Department of Revenue under my bill."

The bill would also exempt sales tax on materials through July 2018, and includes one-time grants of $1.4 million to the city of Madelia and almost $300,000 to Watonwan County.

And Rep. Cornish says he's optimistic the bills will get passed.

Rep. Cornish said, "They'll just be expenditures, so I think we'll be in really good shape, on them actually getting the money without all the politics of the tax and bonding bill."

A House tax bill also provides Madelia and Watonwan County annual payments through 2036 for losses in the property tax base.

Similar versions of the bills have also been proposed in the Senate.

--KEYC News 12

