Next Stop, The Senate For Sunday Sales

Area lawmakers are split on whether to allow liquor sales on Sundays.



Yesterday, the House passed the measure with a 85 to 45 vote.

A Senate committee hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Senator Rich Draheim says he's voting yes because he says it's what his constituents want.



Senator Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) said, "It is something we heard knocking on doors quite a bit is that people wanted Sunday liquor sales. We've done surveys, we've kept track of calls and emails and it's about 85 percent are in favor of Sunday sales."



Both municipal and private liquor stores largely oppose lifting the ban.

Senator Nick Frentz says that's part of the reason he is voting no.



Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-Mankato) said, "We have to remember that alcohol is not a normal product, it's got safety implications. It's got public health implications. When we talk about limiting hours, limiting days, there's a reason it's been limited, and I would rather be more careful."



Just 12 states bar liquor sales on Sundays; Minnesota's ban has been in place since 1935.

