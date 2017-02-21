KEYC - Street Sweepers on the Job, Snowplows Taking a Breather...For No

Street Sweepers on the Job, Snowplows Taking a Breather...For Now

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
MANKATO, Minn -

This week Mankato’s snowplows are taking a breather, while the street sweepers spin up on southern Minnesota roadways. This nice weather is just too good to pass up.

“Actually had to have our mechanics come in over the weekend to work and get the sweepers ready to go,” said Jim Braunshausen of the City of Mankato. “Normally we're not quite prepared to start doing spring cleanup this early in the year.”

The sweepers are picking up the remnants of Minnesota's bitterly cold winter.  With the extreme cold that Mankato saw in December and January, road crews had to lay down more sand so people could get more traction. Now it's time to pick it up.

“Now that everything is thawed out and melted off, we got a lot of sand and debris out there that might eventually end up in our storm sewer system if we don't get it cleaned up,” said Braunshausen.

It's not just street sweeping, road crews will be getting out and doing more around the roadways like clearing debris, fixing roadsides and filling potholes.

“We have a lot of issues that we like to take care of as early as we can in the year, said Chase Fester of MnDOT.  “Pothole patching is the biggest one. If we can get out, and get a jump start on that early, and try and get ahead of the game. That helps us out in the summer months.”

You won't be seeing the street sweepers on the roadways for too long with winter weather on the way and expected on Friday.

"All of our buildings are smashed full of snow plows and they're loaded up and ready to go. We are anticipating that for the end of this week. So we're ready to go with that as well. But just getting out there and cleaning things up a little bit, that's really a benefit for us."

For plows, street sweepers and road crews, the same rule applies...give them some space out on the roads.

“Parked cars, if you could get them into your driveway, that helps us a lot and it just helps us to do a better job,” said Braunshausen.

“Just be aware that work zones are set up. Slow down, give the guys some space, and everyone gets home safe,” added Fester.

