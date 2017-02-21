Miguel Vasquez Murder Trial Resumes Tuesday

After being put on hold for about three months, the murder trial for Miguel Vasquez resumed Tuesday morning at the Brown County Courthouse. Vasquez stands accused of four felony charges including first and second degree murder and dismemberment of his ex–girlfriend, Amber LeChuga, in September 2014.

A number of witnesses took the stand Tuesday.

Prosecutors began by focusing on the van found at the crime scene along Highway 4.

Deputy State Fire Marshall Investigator Steven Kellen testified about how the van could have started on fire.

Kelly stated that based on his investigation the fire was arson and that gasoline was used to make the fire spread.

He ruled out other options by looking at heat patterns and seeing no arcing in the battery.

Surveillance tapes from the day of the incident showed Vasquez bought $3 worth of gas.

The court also heard from Amber LeChuga's father and his fiancé Sharon Theis about Vazquez and Lechuga's relationship and the events leading up to the day of the incident.

Both said the pair was separated but living together to raise the kids and Amber was communicating with other men at the time that Miguel was aware of.

Adolfo stated he got a text message from Amber around 7 a.m. the morning of the incident that she was okay and leaving for awhile, but at the time didn't think anything was odd about the message.

Miguel's sister, Janet Vasquez, testified that Miguel mentioned he had a gut feeling something was going on because of the "bad people" Lechuga had been associating herself with.

Other witnesses included friends Rina and Karina Cruz, Dollar General Store Manager Alyssa Totsch, Springfield Fuel Max Gas station owner Eric Erickson, Gas Station Clerk Deana Hamlin and grandparents neighbor David Arista.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday.

