Maple River Varsity Mock Trial Team Advances to State



A team in Mapleton is on their way to the state tournament and they're driven to win it all this year. There are only 12 schools qualified to compete at the State Trial tournament and Maple River High School is finally one of them.



"We've lost by like 3 points in the past few years. And um... they were driven, at the beginning of the season. Actually even before, in the summer they contacted me and were like, 'we want to practice now, and we want to go to state.' So that was their number one goal from the beginning," Sue Wilde, the Mock Trial Varsity coach said.



"So to finally be able to make it and accomplish winning that last round has been really exciting," Anna Doering, a senior who is competing for her 4th year said. These legal Eagles been preparing specifically for the State Trial since October and they have no objections to putting in all the hours.



"You take what you've been studying and working on and you actually, you use it against other opponents and you don't know what they're going to bring. And there's always a little bit of mystery. It's kind of a big mental a chess match," Isaiah Lippert, a senior who is also competing for the fourth time with Maple River High said.



For the team, this room isn't just a classroom, it's a courtroom, and it's a space in which they're willing to defend each other like family.



"You definitely spend a lot of time together, between all the practices, all the mock trial rounds, and you just get really close with one another," Doering said.



A family that's been able to grow together- and Mock Trial teaches lessons that can apply in the real world.



"How to speak better, how to work with people better, how to be a better teammate, how to listen, how to think critically, stuff like that. Those are the big take always from mock trial I think," Lippert said.



Not only are they on their way to the state tournament, but they also won the Professionalism Award this year, an honor given to only one team out of the more than one hundred in the state.

